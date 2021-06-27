Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDMX. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DD3 Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDMX opened at $9.91 on Friday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.