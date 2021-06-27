Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

