Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

AVB opened at $213.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.34. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.