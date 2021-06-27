Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,150 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 37.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

