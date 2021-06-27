BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,126,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $33,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

In other Boston Omaha news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $7,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOMN opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $962.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.38. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 230.61%.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.