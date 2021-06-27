BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 952,766 Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 952,766 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $56.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -22.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

