BlackRock Inc. Purchases 80,289 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,288,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $37,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

GHL opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $304.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.