BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 259,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $37,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 157.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 71,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 43,810 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

