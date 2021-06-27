Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

