BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Lowered to “Underperform” at CIBC

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

BB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $230,235,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $45,307,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $9,273,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 662.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in BlackBerry by 175.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 799,175 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.