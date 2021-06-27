Bitcoin Confidential Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1,564.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00136293 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000749 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

