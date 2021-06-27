bitCNY Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $637,574.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00109503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00162695 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,839.23 or 1.00213790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.