Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 20th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

TSE BDT traded down C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 76,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,744. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.89 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDT shares. National Bankshares lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.69.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

