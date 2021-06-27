BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 57,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 260,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BDSI shares. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $363.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. Analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

