Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $9.97 billion and approximately $3.62 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00051008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.54 or 0.00580707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00070023 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,960,882,394 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

