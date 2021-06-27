BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.98 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00167933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00093879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,418.10 or 1.00464671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

