Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,703 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,352.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,299.32. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $763.98 and a twelve month high of $1,385.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

