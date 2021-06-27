Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after buying an additional 59,851 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 632,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,402,000 after purchasing an additional 415,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.85 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

