Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 153 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,596,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,544,000 after purchasing an additional 47,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $86.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

