Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

