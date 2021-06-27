Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,566,000 after buying an additional 325,014 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,722.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 219,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $58.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62.

