Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,367 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $10,208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ferrari by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ferrari by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Shares of RACE opened at $204.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a one year low of $168.09 and a one year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.