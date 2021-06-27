Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 6,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

