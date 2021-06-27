Berenberg Bank Boosts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).
Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,762 ($23.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -174.46. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,858.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
