Berenberg Bank Boosts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,762 ($23.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -174.46. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,858.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

