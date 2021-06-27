Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.21 Million

Analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce sales of $59.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.93 million and the lowest is $58.95 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $62.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.78 million to $259.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $267.14 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $272.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNFT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $479.12 million, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth $155,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth $533,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

