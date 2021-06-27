BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,016,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $45,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.