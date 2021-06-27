BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $19.44 million and approximately $103,488.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00583724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037089 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

