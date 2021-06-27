Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 289,563,989 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 17.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of £9.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.09.

About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 63.75% interest in Timor-Leste Tl-S0-19-16 PSC offshore license located in South East Asia.

