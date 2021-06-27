Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.25 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

