Barclays PLC Sells 42,955 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Ralph Lauren worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $121.18 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.75.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

