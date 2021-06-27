Barclays PLC Sells 14,511 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

