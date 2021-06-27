Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $15,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 792.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $210.98 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.08. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

