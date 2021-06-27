Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alliant Energy worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

