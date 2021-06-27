Barclays PLC Buys 7,416 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Pool by 2,375.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 76.2% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $455.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $431.24. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $259.31 and a 1 year high of $464.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

