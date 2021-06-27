Barclays PLC Acquires 47,756 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,756 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

