Barclays PLC Acquires 16,658 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $16,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

NYSE ESTC opened at $148.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.56. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

