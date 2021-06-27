Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 176.62 ($2.31). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 174.84 ($2.28), with a volume of 18,428,062 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.70 ($2.74).

The company has a market cap of £29.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.41.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24). Also, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

