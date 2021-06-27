Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,773 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $86,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,024,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after buying an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after buying an additional 44,144 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $205.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.56 and a 52 week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

