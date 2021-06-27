Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $90,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,102,000 after buying an additional 211,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.