Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $88.46 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.33% of Old Republic International worth $88,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.56 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

