Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $94,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,658,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $302.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,208.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.57. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

