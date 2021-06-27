Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $84,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.47 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

