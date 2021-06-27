Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 807,654 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 356.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.16% of Armstrong World Industries worth $93,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AWI opened at $105.90 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

