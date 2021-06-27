Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 55.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 594,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 498,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,192,000 after purchasing an additional 281,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.79. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.