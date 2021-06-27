Bank of Montreal Can Sells 691 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Webster Financial worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,955,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $57.18 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.