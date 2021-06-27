Bank of Montreal Can Sells 37,675 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,526,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,174 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 292,157 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after purchasing an additional 75,959 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

