Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,640 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $16,772,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $496.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $312.32 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

