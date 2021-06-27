Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,510 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $112.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94. FMC Co. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

