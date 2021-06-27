Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 74,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,526,540 shares.The stock last traded at $18.64 and had previously closed at $17.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,646,000. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

