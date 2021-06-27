Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $229.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.14. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $248.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.